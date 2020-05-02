4th Annual Deer's Head Mile

Registration ends May 1, 2020 at 6:59pm

Start will be in front of the Elizabethtown Central School and go north on Court Street, right at the UCC Stone Church and come around Hand Avenue, the Elizabethtown Thrift Store and back on Court Street with a finish in front of the Deer's Head Restaurant. Course is a USATF Certified Mile and will have electronic timing.

Entry fee will be $7 if you do not want a really awesome race shirt or $20.00 if you want a stylish running shirt that all your friends will envy. This year we plan to have race shirts available the day of the race.

Age group prizes will include gift certificates to the Deer's Head Inn in Elizabethtown. Age groups: 8 and under, 9-15, 16-35, 36-45, 46-60 and over 60. Same day registration will be available starting at 8:30 AM. Any proceeds will go to the local Elizabethtown Food Bank. Feel free to bring a canned good to donate also.