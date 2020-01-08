Dementia: What Does it Mean?

Plattsburgh Senior Council 5134 North Catherine Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Free education and training program for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

The Caregiver Support Initiative, SUNY Plattsburgh

Call Kristen Fleming for more information (518) 564-2049. wehelpcaregivers.com

Plattsburgh Senior Council 5134 North Catherine Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Community Events, Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events
518-564-2049
