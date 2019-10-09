Digital Marketing Workshop

Do you have digital marketing questions?

Curious about how to market your business more effectively using social media?

Lindsey Pashow is an Agriculture Business Development and Marketing Specialist for Harvest New York with experience you can learn from. Bring your questions to Lindsey at our workshop to get them answered and participate in face-to-face discussion to get the information that you need.

Presentation topics include web accessibility, utilizing social media, marketing plan review, and including digital media in e-mail.

This program is made possible by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Hamilton County.

There is a $10 registration fee; call (518) 548-6191 or email hamiltoncounty@cornell.edu (email subject: Digital workshop registration. Pre-registration preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.