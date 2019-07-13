Dinner/Basket Raffle for Lori Graham Light

Elizabethtown Fish & Game Club Route 8 (Wadhams Road), Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Dinner/Basket Raffle for Lori Graham Light.

$12.00 Suggested Donation. Pig Roast. 50/50 Raffle. Door Prizes.

Lori has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is going through many treatments. This event is to help raise money for transportation and medical costs. Lori has a long road ahead of her. This is a public event. Please come out and join us in making this a little less stressful for Lori and her family.

Community Events, Fundraiser Events
315-405-0545
