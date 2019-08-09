Dinner Theater: Love, Linda, the story of Mrs. Cole Porter

Essex Theatre Company opens the musical Love, Linda, the story of Mrs. Cole Porter, in Dinner-Theater with the Old Dock Restaurant in Essex, NY, on August 9. An Italian Buffet will be served at the Old Dock at 5:30 pm with the show at the Masonic Lodge (next to the ferry dock) at 7:00 pm. Tickets to Dinner Theater are $45 (show price of $15 + $30 for the buffet) and may be purchased online at www.essextheatre.org, menu on the ticketing page. Show only tickets are $15. Other performances are August 10 at 7 pm, and August 11 at 5 pm for this piece written by Stevie Holland with Gary William Friedman to the music of Cole Porter.