Dinners with Love's Comfort Food for a Cause

Dinners with Love will host its fourth annual Comfort Food for a Cause on Sunday, April 28, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Middlebury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont. The evening will include live music by The Green Brothers Band, a four-course meal, and a silent auction featuring more than 30 items and experiences donated by area businesses. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dinners with Love program, which brings meals, donated by local restaurants, to hospice patients and their families throughout the state.

This year’s event also celebrates the 10th anniversary of Dinners with Love, which was founded in 2009 by Sheri Sullivan, formerly of Brandon. As a chef and hospice volunteer, Sullivan had been donating meals to hospice patients and their families in her community. Inspired by the difference these meals made, she was moved to create a meal donation model that could be replicated in any hospice agency. She reached out to other local restaurants and chefs, and with their help and the help of friends, started Dinners with Love, which has provided more than 14,000 meals to date in seven Vermont counties.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dinnerswithlove.org or call 802-465-1027.