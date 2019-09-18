Directing for Theatre - Free 4-Week Workshop

Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987

Directing for Theatre - Free 4-week Workshop

Scott Renderer, artistic director of the Upper Jay Art Center, is offering a free 4-week workshop for those interested in playmaking at The Recovery Lounge.  Classes will begin Wednesday, Sept 18 and will meet for the next three Wednesdays.  All four sessions will be start at 5:30pm and end at 7:00pm.  Students will work from a script and can expect a hands-on approach to the art of directing.

To sign up, email upperjayartcenter@gmail.com.  Class size is limited. 

Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
