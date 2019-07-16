× Expand Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department Disc Golf Summer Program

The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Youth Disc Golf Summer Program. In the lesson you will learn how to hold and throw the disc, what each disc means (putter and mid-range disc) and what each tee means (Red, White and Blue) The class is July 16-19th, 2019 it will be held at the Cadyville Recreation Park (16 Amell Ln Cadyville) from 2:00-4:00pm

Disc golf is played much like golf. Instead of a ball and clubs, though, players use a flying disc or Frisbee. The sport was formalized in the 1970s and shares with golf the object of completing each hole in the fewest strokes (or, in the case of disc golf, fewest throws).

A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target, which is the "hole." The hole can be one of several disc golf targets; the most common is an elevated metal basket. As a player progresses down the fairway, he or she must make each consecutive throw from the spot where the previous throw landed. The trees, shrubs, and terrain changes located in and around the fairways provide challenging obstacles for the golfer. Finally, the "putt" lands in the basket and the hole is completed.

Program is open to all youth ages 10-18 years old. Cost is $15 if you are a town resident and $40 if you are a non-town resident. Please, pre-register by calling the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860.