GSGWM Join Girl Scouts!

Come discover what makes Girl Scouts the leading expert on girls! Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents on Monday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden.

At this event, girls from Plymouth, Reading, Cavendish, Ludlow, Proctorsville, Mendon, Rutland, Belmont, Benson, Bomoseen, Brandon, Goshen, Leicester, Sudbury, Castleton, Hubbardton, Chittenden, Shrewsbury, Danby, Mount Tabor, Poultney, Fair Haven, West Haven, Florence, Killington, Middletown Springs, Mount Holly, Clarendon, Orwell, Pawlet, Pittsfield, Pittsford, Proctor, Tinmouth, Wallingford, Wells, Ira, West Rutland, and Whitting can meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy fun, girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; enjoy girl-led activities, and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.

Girl Scouting provides skills today for success tomorrow. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves over 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop invaluable life skills, Girl Scouts helps all girls take the lead early and often.

For further information, please contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org