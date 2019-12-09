GSGWM Join Girl Scouts!

Come discover what makes Girl Scouts the leading expert on girls at a Girl Scouts Holiday Game and Information Night! Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents on Monday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Bridport Central School, 3443 VT-22A, Bridport.

Girls from Bristol, Lincoln, Ferrisburg, Monkton, New Haven, Starksboro, Addison, Panton, Vergennes, Waltham, Weybridge, Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, and Shoreham are encouraged to attend.

At this event, she’ll make new friends, discover new passions, and more! Girls are invited to wear their holiday sweater and make their own special ornament, play holiday games, and enjoy a holiday story. Meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers, learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs, learn about volunteer opportunities, and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.

For further information, please contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.