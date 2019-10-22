GSGWM photo Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

Come discover what makes Girl Scouts the leading expert on girls! Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information table for girls and parents on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mary Hogan Elementary School, 201 Mary Hogan Drive, Middlebury. Girls and their families can meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy fun, girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; enjoy girl-led activities, and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.