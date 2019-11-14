Dispute Resolution in Workplace

This course will introduce the essential skills used by mediators to bring people in opposition to mutual understanding and resolution. The process of mediation, in contrast with other dispute resolution processes, values and conflict styles, will be explored. Participants will gain valuable skill sets that are highly effective in helping people communicate well and work through challenging situations. Skills relating to listening, empathizing, reframing and problem solving are relevant for anyone wishing to effectively assist others to maintain relationships while working through conflict — both professionally and personally. Participants will walk away with practical skills they can put to immediate use.