DIY Kite-Building Workshop

Alice T. Miner Museum Build Your Own Kite at the Alice

Kites have been flown for over 3000 years for research, competition, combat, transportation(!) and, of course, recreation and outdoor fun. Give kite-flying a try this summer, starting by building your own custom kite with us at the Alice. Participants will construct and decorate a classic diamond-shaped kite and then, wind and weather allowing, launch their new creations! Workshop is open to creators of all ages; there will be a $5 materials fee per person.