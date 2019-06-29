DIY Kite-Building Workshop

to Google Calendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00

Alice T. Miner Museum 9618 US 9, Chazy, New York 12921

Kites have been flown for over 3000 years for research, competition, combat, transportation(!) and, of course, recreation and outdoor fun. Give kite-flying a try this summer, starting by building your own custom kite with us at the Alice. Participants will construct and decorate a classic diamond-shaped kite and then, wind and weather allowing, launch their new creations! Workshop is open to creators of all ages; there will be a $5 materials fee per person.

Info

Alice T. Miner Museum 9618 US 9, Chazy, New York 12921 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-846-7336
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - DIY Kite-Building Workshop - 2019-06-29 13:00:00