Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection, now on Friday and Sunday
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Starting at 1 and 2 pm, join a Hyde Docent, for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions.
Docent Tours–Friday and Sunday
1 and 2 pm March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29
Free with Museum admission. Call Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.