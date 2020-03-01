Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection, now on Friday and Sunday

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Docent Tours–Friday and Sunday

1 and 2 pm March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29

Starting at 1 and 2 pm, join a Hyde Docent, for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions.

Free with Museum admission. Call Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.

Hyde Collection Museum
518-792-1761
