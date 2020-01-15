Documentary Film Showing: "Anote’s Ark"
Directed by Mattieu Rytz, 2018
Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987
“The Pacific Island nation of Kiribati is one of the most remote places on the planet, seemingly far-removed from the pressures of modern life. Yet it is one of the first countries that must confront the main existential dilemma of our time: imminent annihilation from sea-level rise. While Kiribati’s President Anote Tong races to find a way to protect his nation’s people and maintain their dignity, many Kiribati citizens are already seeking safe harbor overseas.”
Suggested donation: $5