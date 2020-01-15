Documentary Film Showing: "Anote’s Ark"

“The Pacific Island nation of Kiribati is one of the most remote places on the planet, seemingly far-removed from the pressures of modern life. Yet it is one of the first countries that must confront the main existential dilemma of our time: imminent annihilation from sea-level rise. While Kiribati’s President Anote Tong races to find a way to protect his nation’s people and maintain their dignity, many Kiribati citizens are already seeking safe harbor overseas.”

Directed by Mattieu Rytz 2018, Suggested donation: $5