Dog Communication Signals: Keeping Peace and Avoiding Conflict

Did you know your dog is always communicating with you? He or she is constantly using visual signals to request we change our own behaviors! Join Kinna Ohman-Leone for a fascinating presentation about common and often misunderstood canine communication signals. You’ll see excerpts of Turid Rugaas’ DVD, “Calming Signals: What Your Dog Tells You.” Then, we’ll present our own videos to see if you can recognize what the dogs are “saying” to us and the others around them. In one short video of around 30 seconds, you’ll begin to see how two dogs work out a conflict over a stick, then attempt to sort out a conflict over a person’s sandwich. Once your observation skills get sharpened, you will actually see the two dogs talking to each other and solving an issue in a short amount of time.

When you understand calming signals, you’ll be able to help your dog avoid conflicts with other dogs or people. For example, you might see your dog ask another dog or person to move away or calm down. If the other dog doesn’t listen to these signals, you can move your dog away. This way, your dog won’t need to escalate the signaling and feel unsafe.

Or, you might see other dogs ask your dog to relax and calm down. If you notice your dog doesn’t listen to the subtle signals, you can help by asking your dog to remove himself – and helping him learn to respect other dogs’ visual signaling requests.

There’s lots to learn from our dogs – and we now have better and better science to understand how complex their world is.

Kinna Ohman-Leone and her husband Gene run [mountainhoovespaws.com] Mountain Hooves & Paws – an animal training center based on behavioral science and all positive methods. They are both certified professional dog trainers with the Karen Pryor Academy. They are also supporting members of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants.