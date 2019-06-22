Double-Bottomed Bushel Basket with Barbara Boughton. #1428-0622. 1 Day.

× Expand Adirondack Folk School Double-Bottomed Bushel Basket

This is a great class for a first-time weaver, as well as for those who would like to learn some new weave patterns to create a unique piece. Techniques discussed will include arrow weave, four-rod wale, as well as using color to create pattern. Students will begin by weaving a double-bottomed twined base. As they weave up the sides with the stop-start method, students may then choose to incorporate a variety of color and pattern which interests them. The basket is finished with a pair of leather handles. With a double-bottomed base, this is a very sturdy and functional basket, as well as uniquely yours. Dimensions approx. 10"diameter, 8"high.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.

NOTE: Must be 12 years older.