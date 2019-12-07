Downtown Plattsburgh Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

Join us as we light up the night with holiday spirit in downtown Plattsburgh!

The City of Plattsburgh and The Strand Center for the Arts, invite local businesses, organizations, clubs and other local groups to participate in the 5th Annual Holiday Parade. The parade begins at 5:30 pm, starting on Brinkerhoff Street, going left onto Oak St, to Court Street and down Margaret Street to end at Pine Street. Following the parade and a performance by Center Stage, the Strand Center for the Arts will be hosting the Tree Lighting. For any questions, Please email Skippy at dubreys@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or call 518-536-7485.

Theme this year for the Parade is your favorite Christmas movie!

Please register below using the link for the Parade!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PlattsHolidayParade