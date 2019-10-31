Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat
Downtown Saranac Lake Trick-or-Treating
- 3:30-5PM Downtown (participating businesses will display a sign)
- Come dressed up and collect treats from downtown businesses!
Adirondack Daily Enterprise’s Costume Contest
- Ages 1 month to 12 years old. Sign up to have your photo taken for the newspaper and the costume contest. 1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes!
- 9-5PM Adirondack Daily Enterprise (54 Broadway)
Adirondack Carousel’s Halloween Party
- Free carousel rides & refreshments!
- 3:30-5PM Adirondack Carousel (2 Depot Street)
Saranac Lake Baptist Church’s Harvest Festival
- Food, games, bounce house, & more!
- 3:30-5PM Town Hall (39 Main Street)
