Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat

Google Calendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00 iCalendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00

Downtown Saranac Lake Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Downtown Saranac Lake Trick-or-Treating

  • 3:30-5PM Downtown (participating businesses will display a sign)
  • Come dressed up and collect treats from downtown businesses!

Adirondack Daily Enterprise’s Costume Contest

  • Ages 1 month to 12 years old. Sign up to have your photo taken for the newspaper and the costume contest. 1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes!
  • 9-5PM Adirondack Daily Enterprise (54 Broadway)

Adirondack Carousel’s Halloween Party

  • Free carousel rides & refreshments!
  • 3:30-5PM Adirondack Carousel (2 Depot Street)

Saranac Lake Baptist Church’s Harvest Festival

  • Food, games, bounce house, & more!
  • 3:30-5PM Town Hall (39 Main Street)

Info

Downtown Saranac Lake Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-891-4150
Google Calendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00 iCalendar - Downtown Saranac Lake Trick or Treat - 2019-10-31 15:30:00