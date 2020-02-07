Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint

to Google Calendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Wood and Hoopes Galleries January 19 to March 22, 2020

Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) gave the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks, living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society, as the walls of segregation began to crumble.

General Admission $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
518-792-1761
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint - 2020-02-07 10:00:00