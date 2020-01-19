Dox Thrash (American, 1893-1965), City Plevins, c. 1939, watercolor, 15 3/8 x 11 11/16 in. Courtesy Dolan/Maxwell Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint; Whitney-Renz and Hoopes Galleries; January 19 to March 22, 2020

Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.

Museum Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, Noon to 5 pm, Closed Monday.