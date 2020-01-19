Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Dox Thrash (American, 1893-1965), City Plevins, c. 1939, watercolor, 15 3/8 x 11 11/16 in. Courtesy Dolan/Maxwell
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint; Whitney-Renz and Hoopes Galleries; January 19 to March 22, 2020
Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.
