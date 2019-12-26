Dr. Tony Waickman Retirement Party

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

On Thursday, December 26th at 2:00 p.m. community members, friends and patients of Dr. Tony Waickman are invited to Saranac Village at Will Rogers for a party to celebrate his recent retirement. Music will be provided by Lynn Waickman on recorder, Liz Cordes on piano and other members of the Waickman family. A reception will immediately follow the concert. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117 or visit www.saranacvillage.com.

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
518-891-7117
