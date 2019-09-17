SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Tuesdays, September 17 to October 8, 9:30am-2:45pm 9:30 to 10am | Refreshments and check-in

12:45 to 1:30pm | Lunch, $139 (Course price includes a $93 materials fee)

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education is pleased to present the Dr. Norman A. Enhorning Lecture & Lunch Series. The lectures will be presented in the Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall by a combination of SUNY Adirondack distinguished faculty members and local experts.

Each hour-long lecture is followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer period. Morning refreshments and lunch are included each day, giving attendees an opportunity to get to know each other and discuss the lectures and the subject matter presented.

Tuesday, September 17

10am – Ethnobotany & Environmental Perception by Thomas Mowatt, Associate Professor of Science, Science Division at SUNY Adirondack

11:30am – Constitution Day: The Supreme Court and the Presidency by Wendy Johnston, Associate Professor of Political Science at SUNY Adirondack

1:30pm – I Will Make the Record in My Own Way: The Rise of Jewish-American Fiction, 1950-1975 by Dr. Naftali Rottenstreich, Professor of English, English Division Chair at SUNY Adirondack

Tuesday, September 24

10am – Lyme Disease 2019: Update on Tick-Bourne Diseases by Holly Ahern, Professor of Microbiology, Science Division at SUNY Adirondack

11:30am – Great Divide Mountain Bike Route by Stephen Mackey, Adirondack Mountain Club Member

1:30pm – Mrs. J.J. Brown: Survivor to the Titanic by Phyllis Chapman, Historic Interpreter

Tuesday, October 1

10am – Pharmacists and Their Role in Your Health by Dr. Marissa DeFoe, Pharmacist, Hannaford Pharmacy, Saratoga Springs

11:30am – The Travers: 150 Years of Saratoga’s Greatest Race by Brien Bouyea, Director at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

1:30pm – Small Mammals of the Adirondacks by Charlotte Demers, Research Technician at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Newcomb Campus

Tuesday, October 8

10am – Community Policing: Building Community Trust by Jeffery J. Murphy, Sherriff at Washington County

11:30am – “Water & Light: S.R. Stoddard’s Lake George” by Joseph Cutshall-King, historian and author

1:45pm – Grandma Moses: American Modern by Jamie Franklin, Curator at the Bennington Museum

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu