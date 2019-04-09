Spring Brochure Spring Brochure

April 9 to 30

Tuesdays | 9:30am to 2:45pm | Queensbury Campus

9:30 to 10am | Refreshments and check-in

12:45 to 1:30pm | Lunch

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education is pleased to present the Dr. Norman A. Enhorning Lecture & Lunch Series. The lectures will be presented in the Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall by a combination of SUNY Adirondack distinguished faculty members and local experts.

Each hour-long lecture is followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer period. Morning refreshments and lunch are included each day, giving attendees an opportunity to get to know each other and discuss the lectures and the subject matter presented.

Price: $139 (Course price includes a $93 materials fee.)

CRN: 20077

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu