Drawing Sanctuary Workshop

Artist Lillian Kennedy offers this special workshop. We start by making pocket sketchbooks from a single sheet of paper and then explore the museum and surrounding landscape with pencil and eye. Exercises in seeing, expressing, and technique will be shared as you learn to draw for the joy in seeing/ feeling/expressing without judgment. Workshop suitable for all skill levels from rank beginner to seasoned professional. $20.00, includes all materials. Adults and children 10+. Pre-register by calling (802) 759-2412.