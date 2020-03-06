Concert: Dreamers' Circus

Kristoffer Juel Poulsen Dreamers' Circus

This young Danish trio is the new driving force in Nordic world music, hailed as contemporary and endlessly innovative in their approach. They draw inspiration from the deep traditions of Nordic folk music and reshape them into something bright, shiny, and new. The ensemble has won five prestigious Danish Music Awards and toured throughout Europe, Japan, Australia, the United States, and more. Featuring Nikolaj Busk on piano and accordion, Ale Carr on cittern, and violinist Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen of the Danish String Quartet.