DSQ Electric *RESCHEDULED DATE*

DSQ Electric is an international music sensation. A fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. With the 2016 release of their fourth album “DSQ” they continue to expand their passionate following on Pandora, Spotify, and Sirius XM radio. DSQ performs as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar.

The Wall Street Journal, A & E, WFAA- ABC, and ESPN have all featured Dallas String Quartet Electric. In addition to performing Internationally, DSQ has performed “at home” for Presidents Obama and Bush, The College Football Playoff, NBA and NFL Organizations. DSQ has sold out venues like the House of Blues and Symphony Halls alike. They have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Comprised of composer and violinist Ion Zanca, violinists Eleanor Dunbar and Melissa Priller, bassist Young Heo, guitarist Anthony Plant and percussionist/drummer Efren Guzman, DSQ takes you on a journey to the nexus of classical music and modern pop where artists like Beethoven and Bono collide.

“This is not your Grandmother’s String Quartet” -Wall Street Journal