The Durant Days and Boat Parade weekend kicks off, sponsored by the Town of Long Lake and the Central Adirondacks Association. This is a weekend of activities in celebration of William West Durant, the inventor of the Great Camps Style Architecture, which was born in Raquette Lake. Take a boat tour of Raquette Lake aboard the WW Durant, tour Great Camps, Vespers service at St. Huberts.

On Saturday enjoy activities including a traditional Boat Parade at 6pm, all are welcome to enter. Fireworks at dusk. Before the fireworks enjoy the Annual Raquette Lake boat parade along the shores of Raquette Lake. A great weekend not to be missed. Call 518-624-3077 for more information or check out www.mylonglake.com