Durant Days and Boat Parade Weekend
Various Locations in Raquette Lake Raquette Lake, New York 13436
The Durant Days and Boat Parade weekend kicks off, sponsored by the Town of Long Lake and the Central Adirondacks Association. This is a weekend of activities in celebration of William West Durant, the inventor of the Great Camps Style Architecture, which was born in Raquette Lake. Take a boat tour of Raquette Lake aboard the WW Durant, tour Great Camps, Vespers service at St. Huberts.
On Saturday enjoy activities including a traditional Boat Parade at 6pm, all are welcome to enter. Fireworks at dusk. Before the fireworks enjoy the Annual Raquette Lake boat parade along the shores of Raquette Lake. A great weekend not to be missed. Call 518-624-3077 for more information or check out www.mylonglake.com