Durham County Poets in Concert
Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
The Durham County Poets are a lively and soulful group, writing and performing an eclectic blend of blues and folk, with tinges of gospel and swing tossed in for good measure. They are five seasoned musicians, all of whom are songwriters, who work individually and collaboratively in composing their music.
Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth.
For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase online at https://tannerypondcenter.org/