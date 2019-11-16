Durham County Poets in Concert
Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
A lively and soulful group, writing and performing an eclectic blend of blues and folk, with tinges of gospel and swing tossed in for good measure.
Tickets $15 in advance or $20 at the door | FREE for Youth
This concert is made possible with funds from the Town of Johnsburg Occupancy Tax Fund and the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the quality of life for year round residents of the Adirondack Park.