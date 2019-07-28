Dyeing with Plants and Food Scraps with Krystina Konanec. #1530-0728. 1/2 day.

Adirondack Folk School Dyeing with Plants and Food Scraps

Using plants and other natural materials to dye is a way to connect with nature and also use what resources we have. Making artistic and beautiful creations with what is available to us is both rewarding and empowering. Participants will leave this class having learned about preparing fibers for dyeing for best results, the tools needed to start plant dyeing and an overview of plants and other materials to use for dyeing. They will also leave with fiber dyed in class to keep as samples of the start of their natural dyeing journey.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $10.