Earthwood Building School Open House

Earthwood Building School 366 Murtagh Hill Road, West Chazy, New York 12992

Earthwood Building School Open House.  Saturday, May 4, 10 am to 4 pm. This free open house showcases green building techniques. The complete tour takes almost two hours.  See several living roofs, earth-sheltered housing, a dozen different cordwood masonry buildings, the masonry stove, the sauna, bicycle powered water system, off-the-grid solar electric system, raised bed gardening and the Earthwood stone circle. 366 Murtagh Hill Road, West Chazy, NY.  518-493-7744.  Also, same day, tour Ravenwood in Saranac.  518-492-7064.

Info

Earthwood Building School 366 Murtagh Hill Road, West Chazy, New York 12992 View Map
Educational Events
518-493-7744
