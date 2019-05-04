Earthwood Building School Open House. Saturday, May 4, 10 am to 4 pm. This free open house showcases green building techniques. The complete tour takes almost two hours. See several living roofs, earth-sheltered housing, a dozen different cordwood masonry buildings, the masonry stove, the sauna, bicycle powered water system, off-the-grid solar electric system, raised bed gardening and the Earthwood stone circle. 366 Murtagh Hill Road, West Chazy, NY. 518-493-7744. Also, same day, tour Ravenwood in Saranac. 518-492-7064.