Easter Egg Hunt

Bring your baskets, there’s 10,000 eggs to be found! Hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp on the CVPH Front Lawn and historically lasts less than a few minutes. Come and meet the Easter bunny while filling up your basket with as many eggs as you can.

Free and open to all “hunters” up to second grade! Separate hunting ground for ages 3 and younger.

Convenient parking in the Medical Office building lots (Cornelia Street Entrance)

https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Egg-Hunt