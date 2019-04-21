Easter Sunrise Service

× Expand Gore Mountain Gondola at sunrise on Easter Sunday

Join the Gore Region community for this annual tradition, a non-denominational service with singing, instrumentals, and community participation.

This event is traditionally held atop Bear Mountain with transportation to and from via the 8-passenger Northwoods Gondola. Should the gondola not be scheduled to operate on that day due to weather or conditions, an alternate location for the service is in the Base Lodge or on the sundeck.

The gondola begins loading at approximately 6:15am for this 7am mountaintop service. While this event is free to attend, all guests must be ticketed- if you are a passholder, bring your pass. If you are not, we will give you a ticket for a round-trip scenic ride at the loading area that morning. Please board no later than 6:45am, as we will be shutting the lift down to reduce noise during the service. Be sure to dress warm, with appropriate footwear for the natural setting atop Bear Mountain. Guests are welcome to bring folding chairs on the gondola. Enjoy a fabulous Easter Brunch in the Base Lodge following the Sunrise Service!