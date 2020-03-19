Our friend Lindsay Stanislowsky from the Alzheimer’s Association will join us again for an educational program: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body”. For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how lifestyle choices may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.

Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. The talk takes place Thursday March 19th from 1 to 2 pm at the Indian Lake Library.