Educational Program: Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

Join us at the Indian Lake Public Library on Friday, October 11 from 2 - 3 pm for this very important educational program about Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

Topics will cover “The 10 Warning Signs” and “Dementia: What does it Mean?” Two experts will present each portion: Lindsey Stanislowsky, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, and Stacey Barcomb, Education Specialist for the Caregiver Support Initiative.

If dementia touches your life somehow, whether a friend or loved one, this program can help give you the support that you need. Free literature will be made available to attendees. No sign up is required.