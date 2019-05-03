Educator In-Service at Camp Chingachgook

YMCA Camp Chingachgook on Lake George is hosting a FREE in-service day for teachers, psychologists,counselors and administrators in elementary, middle, senior high, and alternative schools on Friday, May 3rd.

This program aims to help educators become better acquainted with connecting their classroom to the outdoors. YMCA Camp Chingachgook can complement school curriculums through outdoor education, outdoor team-building, nature studies, and the teaching of life-long skills.

Topics to be covered include team building, group cohesion, problem solving and literacy within the outdoors. These activities are specifically designed to help teachers facilitate cooperation, conflict management, and a joy of the natural world.

The program begins at 9:00am, and will conclude by 3:00pm; lunch is included. Space is limited to 35 participants, so reservations are necessary. RSVP by April 25. Call or email Julia Hall at (518) 656-9462 x 6604, jhall2@cdymca.org.