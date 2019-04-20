Eggs-ceptional Easter Egg Hunt

Join us at the library for an Easter Egg Hunt in the Children’s Room. Eggs with little surprises inside will be hidden throughout the room, but PLEASE SIGN UP BY CALLING 518-648-5444 or stop by the library! This will allow us to figure out how many eggs each child may claim as supplies are limited. We will be reading some Easter Stories at noon. Hunt takes place between 10:30 and noon on a drop in basis that suits your schedule. Plan a morning of it; there’s lots to entertain you at the library.