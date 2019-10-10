The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF Burlington) in partnership with Middlebury College is sponsoring a free program on Eleanor Roosevelt and the Drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The featured speaker, Dr. Blanche Wiesen Cook, is a historian, professor, and author of a 3-volume, definitive biography of Eleanor Roosevelt. This program is supported in part by the Vermont Humanities Council, ACLU of VT, Amnesty International Champlain Valley, WILPF US, Anne Slade Frey Charitable Trust, Ben and Jerry’s Foundation, Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation, WILPF Burlington, Green Mountain Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, Sandra and Bernard Otterman Foundation, and Middlebury College and its History Department, Feminist Resource Center at Chellis House, and the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs.

For info: https://www.facebook.com/events/793779917691457/