Election Day Turkey Supper

Wevertown Community Center 2370 Route 28, Wevertown, New York 12886

Annual Turkey Dinner, Election Day @ Wevertown Community Center

Take-Outs Starting @ 4 pm, Sit-Downs Start @ 5 - 7 pm, or as long as food lasts!

Free Will Offering: All proceeds to benefit Community charities: (1) Regional Food Bank, (2) North Country Hardship Fund, (3) Scholarships to Skye Farm Camp, (4) Outreach Center - Backpack Program **PLEASE GIVE GENEROUSLY**

518-648-5458
