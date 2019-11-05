Gwen Jamison Election Night Dinner 2019 Join us for our Election Night Dinner at the Grange!

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall will be hosting its annual Election Night Dinner on Tuesday, November 5 from 4:30-6:30pm. The always popular, always delicious community event helps raise funds for programs at the Grange from movies to concerts and the winter Play Gym.

This year’s menu features homemade pasta with sauce (meat and vegetarian), salads, bread, and desserts served family-style in the dining room or available for take-out starting at 4:30. Prepared and served by volunteers and candidates for Essex town offices, the Election Night Dinner at the Grange is a tradition that goes back many decades. All you can eat is $12 for adults; $4 for children 7-12. Children under 7 are free. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for more information.