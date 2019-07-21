Elizabethtown Day 2019

E'town Day came about in 1998 when the town celebrated its 200th birthday. The years following the tradition stuck and people from all over the north country flock to the county seat of Essex County surrounded by the beautiful Adirondack mountains to celebrate a great town/ great friends/ and great times in the pleasant valley.

Town-wide garage sale in the morning, Parade at 3:00 p.m., Celebration at golf course after parade, Fireworks at dusk,