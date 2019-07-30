Graphic by Claire Mendes Elizabethtown at Work photo & audio exhibit on July 30.

Stop by and check out North Country at Work's exhibit showcasing photos of work in Elizabethtown from the 1800s to the present, plus listening stations where you can hear work stories from people in your community. Join us as we kick off the exhibit with an evening of refreshments, on Tuesday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Adirondack History Museum.