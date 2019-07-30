Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit

to Google Calendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00

Adirondack History Museum 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Stop by and check out North Country at Work's exhibit showcasing photos of work in Elizabethtown from the 1800s to the present, plus listening stations where you can hear work stories from people in your community. Join us as we kick off the exhibit with an evening of refreshments, on Tuesday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Adirondack History Museum.

Info

Adirondack History Museum 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
315-229-5307
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - Elizabethtown at Work: Photo & Audio Exhibit - 2019-07-30 18:00:00