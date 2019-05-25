Elizabethtown at Work: Share your stories & snapshots!

× Expand North Country at Work Come share your stories & snapshots with us!

We're NCPR's North Country at Work project, and we're looking for photos & memories about working life in Elizabethtown. What did your grandparents do? What was your first summer gig? Come share your snapshots of people at work, tell us your stories about working life, and be featured in an Elizabethtown at Work exhibit -- and even on NCPR airwaves! Stop by any time during the day, or contact us for more info!