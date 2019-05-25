Elizabethtown at Work: Share your stories & snapshots!

Adirondack History Museum 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

We're NCPR's North Country at Work project, and we're looking for photos & memories about working life in Elizabethtown. What did your grandparents do? What was your first summer gig? Come share your snapshots of people at work, tell us your stories about working life, and be featured in an Elizabethtown at Work exhibit -- and even on NCPR airwaves! Stop by any time during the day, or contact us for more info!

Adirondack History Museum 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, History & Tours Events
3152295356
