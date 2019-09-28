Emilio Solla y Bein Sur! in Concert

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

Both composer and band leader, Emilio Solla’s sound is a fusion of modern Argentine tango and folk with jazz and other contemporary music styles (generally referred to as “Tango-Jazz”).

Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth.

For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or  purchase online at: https://tannerypondcenter.org/

518-251-2505
