Emilio Solla y Bein Sur! in Concert
Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
Emilio Solla y Bien Sur!
Both composer and band leader, Emilio Solla’s sound is a fusion of modern Argentine tango and folk with jazz and other contemporary music styles (generally referred to as “Tango-Jazz”).
Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth.
For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase online at: https://tannerypondcenter.org/