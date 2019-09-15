Engaging Across Difference

An interactive program, led by Renee Wells

Google Calendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00

Rokeby Museum 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont 05456

This interactive program, led by Renee Wells (director of education for equity and inclusion at Middlebury College), will explore the difficulties and tensions associated with trying to talk across difference — difference in race, religion, gender, nationality, sexuality, morality, ethics, faith, or politics.

Free to members, included in the price of admission, or $5 program only. Funded by a grant from the Vermont Humanities Council.

Info

Rokeby Museum 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont 05456 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
Google Calendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - Engaging Across Difference - 2019-09-15 15:00:00