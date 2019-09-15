Engaging Across Difference
An interactive program, led by Renee Wells
Rokeby Museum 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont 05456
This interactive program, led by Renee Wells (director of education for equity and inclusion at Middlebury College), will explore the difficulties and tensions associated with trying to talk across difference — difference in race, religion, gender, nationality, sexuality, morality, ethics, faith, or politics.
Free to members, included in the price of admission, or $5 program only. Funded by a grant from the Vermont Humanities Council.