EPIC's 7th Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the Mansion

The Mansion on Delaware Ave 414 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, New York 14202

Festivities include: Cocktails & Afternoon Hors D'oeuvres Reception, Spectacular views of the Parade from the Mansion's newly renovated front parlors and Live entertainment from Clann Na Cara Irish Dancers.

Tickets are $100. (Tickets are $125 if you purchase after March 6)

Tickets: https://www.epicforchildren.org//StPParty

Interested in staying at the Mansion after the event? Check out the Special Overnight package from The Mansion which includes 2 tickets and an overnight stay on Sunday: https://www.mansionondelaware.com/en-us/the-mansion-on-delaware-avenue-emerald-package

The Mansion on Delaware Ave 414 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, New York 14202
Entertainment Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
716-332-4130
