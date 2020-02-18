ESAM: Special “Winter Break” Programs

Pat Barrot A future Pilot at ESAM!

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will again be open during the winter break: Tuesday – Friday, February 18 – Feb 21 from 10 am – 4 pm. Join us for an exciting week, during which we’ll offer classes and tours. Classes will be offered each day: Tuesday: History of Aviation, Wednesday: Space Flight, Thursday: Forces of Flight – How Planes Fly – Flight Simulators, Friday: Flight Simulators. Classes are included with discounted admission. In addition, enjoy our one-of-a-kind exhibits and tremendous collection of historic aircraft. Have fun and learn about planes! The museum is located along Route 50 in Glenville at the Schenectady Airport. For more information call: (518) 377-2191 or email: esam.office@gmail.com.