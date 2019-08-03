Essex County Arts and Crafts Festival

Essex County Fairgrounds 3 Sisco Street, Westport, New York 12993

Experience the creativity of the greater Essex County region’s fine artists and masters of hand-worked crafts. Meet the artists and crafts people who will present and offer for sale recent works from their studios; an amazing array of local talent.

Fine art, paintings, weaving, basketry, stationery, hand-made guitars, crocheting, photography, knitting, jewelry, pottery, prints, hand-made soaps & lotions.

Essex County Fairgrounds 3 Sisco Street, Westport, New York 12993
