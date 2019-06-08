Essex County Free Tire Collection Day

to Google Calendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00

Ticonderoga Highway Department 138 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Must be an Essex County resident or landowner. Limit 10 per household, 8am-noon, or when trailer is full. Call 518-962-8225 for more info or if you have more than 10 tires.

  • No tires on rims
  • No cut tires
  • No solid tires
  • No excessive dirt/mud/stones
  • No tractor, loader or heavy equipment tires
  • No have truck tires larger than 19.5"
  • Limit 10 per household - call if you have more
  • Please try to empty water from tires

These events are designed to help Essex County residents properly dispose of old and unused tires. As tires break down, chemicals can leach into the soil and waterways and reduce water quality. Environmental conservation efforts by Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Info

Ticonderoga Highway Department 138 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Community Events
518-962-8225
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Essex County Free Tire Collection Day - 2019-06-08 08:00:00