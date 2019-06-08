Essex County Free Tire Collection Day

Must be an Essex County resident or landowner. Limit 10 per household, 8am-noon, or when trailer is full. Call 518-962-8225 for more info or if you have more than 10 tires.

No tires on rims

No cut tires

No solid tires

No excessive dirt/mud/stones

No tractor, loader or heavy equipment tires

No have truck tires larger than 19.5"

Limit 10 per household - call if you have more

Please try to empty water from tires

These events are designed to help Essex County residents properly dispose of old and unused tires. As tires break down, chemicals can leach into the soil and waterways and reduce water quality. Environmental conservation efforts by Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District.