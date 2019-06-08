Essex County Free Tire Collection Day
Ticonderoga Highway Department 138 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Must be an Essex County resident or landowner. Limit 10 per household, 8am-noon, or when trailer is full. Call 518-962-8225 for more info or if you have more than 10 tires.
- No tires on rims
- No cut tires
- No solid tires
- No excessive dirt/mud/stones
- No tractor, loader or heavy equipment tires
- No have truck tires larger than 19.5"
- Limit 10 per household - call if you have more
- Please try to empty water from tires
These events are designed to help Essex County residents properly dispose of old and unused tires. As tires break down, chemicals can leach into the soil and waterways and reduce water quality. Environmental conservation efforts by Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District.